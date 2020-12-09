On appeal from a ruling that invoked laches as justification for rejecting a Section 2-1401 attack on an allegedly void judgment, the petitioners — who claimed that the final decree in a mortgage foreclosure case was a nullity because they weren’t named in the caption of the summons delivered by a process server — relied on the Illinois Supreme Court’s statement, in Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District v. Walters, 2015 IL 117783, that “Equitable considerations are inapplicable when a Section 2-1401 petition …