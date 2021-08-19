A DuPage County judge ruled that a law firm forfeited its right to seek $125,472 in fees from a former client, and ordered the firm to return $16,313 in fees, based on an alleged violation of the conflict-of-interest rule, Illinois Rule of Professional Conduct 1.7. But the Appellate Court reversed because “the disciplinary system, not a hearing on fee petitions, would be the proper forum in which to deal with the question of a conflict of interest.” In re Estate of Weber, 2021IL App 200354 (July 7, 2021). Intrigued by this …