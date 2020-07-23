The final bill Grund & Leavitt P.C. submitted to Richard Stephenson — after he reportedly paid $3.74 million for hourly work in a marriage dissolution case — asked for $9.75 million under a fee agreement with an “enhancement provision” that was crafted to pass muster under Rule 1.5 of the Illinois Rules of Professional Conduct, as interpreted by In re Marriage of Malec, 205 Ill. App. 3d 273 (1990).Rule 1.5(d) says: “A lawyer shall not enter into an arrangement for, charge, or collect: (1) any fee in a domestic …