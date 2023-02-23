Summing up recent scholarship on medical malpractice cases where the defendants argued there was no physician-patient relationship because they merely provided “curbside consultations,” the Kansas Court of Appeals explained that “the law around the country is a hodgepodge.” The question in the Kansas case was “whether a neurologist formed a doctor-patient relationship with a woman when an emergency room physician called him to consult on a tentative diagnosis and the need for further diagnostic testing.”A trial judge …