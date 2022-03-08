There’s a cat fight in the Dirksen courthouse, with Law Tigers vs. Tiger Law in a trademark smackdown. The defendants roared back with affirmative defenses that allege the plaintiff, the American Association of Motorcycle Injury Lawyers, violated Illinois and federal franchise laws.AAMIL, which advertises as Law Tigers, sued a Chicago law firm that allegedly markets itself as TigerLaw. Last year, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman ruled that the complaint’s allegations — if true — asserted valid …