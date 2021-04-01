Reviewing the “complex and not always consistent” decisions on relation back for an amended pleading that alleges a new set of fraudulent or preferential transfers — an issue that has caused “considerable difficulty” under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 15(c) — Bankruptcy Judge Carol A. Doyle considered Iryna Chakanava and Stanislav Taynitskiy’s motion to dismiss a bankruptcy trustee’s revised adversary complaint as barred by the Illinois and bankruptcy statutes of limitation. The initial complaint was filed on time. But …