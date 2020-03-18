Explaining how Phil Bramlett’s attorney might have avoided allegations that he violated the rule against misleading an unrepresented person when he obtained a pre-suit sworn statement from Phil’s mother-in-law, Dorothy Jean Edwards, about how she caused an accident that injured Phil, the Illinois Appellate Court reversed rulings that (1) suppressed the statement based on Rule 4.3 of the Illinois Rules of Professional Conduct of 2010 and (2) granted a request for summary judgment from the executor of Dorothy’s estate based on the Dead Man’s Act.

Before Phil sued, Dorothy reportedly arranged for a meeting with his attorney to document how the accident happened. According to the transcript, and a notarized statement that was attached as an exhibit, Phil was mowing her lawn when she returned home from a doctor’s appointment where she had received some bad news about her cancer; she asked Phil to fix a broken outdoor light; he asked her to turn off the circuit breaker; she forgot — and a jolt of electricity knocked Phil off a ladder.

The record didn’t justify the sanction, the appellate court explained, because there was no evidence of “any trickery, manipulation or deception” by Phil’s attorney, “no indication that plaintiff’s counsel stated or implied that he was a disinterested, objective, neutral actor” and “no evidence to indicate that decedent misunderstood the role of plaintiff’s counsel.” But, the 5th District added, “Had plaintiff’s counsel simply made a record, identifying his client and explaining his role and purpose to the decedent at the outset of taking the statement, counsel may not have been confronted with this issue.”

The court also explained that the Dead Man’s Act didn’t apply — because Dorothy’s admissions were substantive evidence and “death does not erase an admission from a party’s lips.” Bramlett v. Vandersand, 2020 IL App (5th) 180307 (Feb. 18, 2020).

Here are highlights of Justice Judy Cates’ opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted):

The rules of professional conduct are intended to protect the attorney-client relationship, maintain public confidence in the legal profession and ensure the integrity of legal proceedings.

Where an attorney has failed to abide by our rules of professional responsibility in the course of litigation, a court may impose an appropriate sanction to ensure the integrity and orderly process of the proceeding. See Bruske v. Arnold, 44 Ill. 2d 132 (1969).

Rule 4.3 addresses situations involving an attorney’s interactions with persons who are not represented by counsel. Rule 4.3 provides as follows:

“In dealing on behalf of a client with a person who is not represented by counsel, a lawyer shall not state or imply that the lawyer is disinterested. When the lawyer knows or reasonably should know that the unrepresented person misunderstands the lawyer’s role in the matter, the lawyer shall make reasonable efforts to correct the misunderstanding. The lawyer shall not give legal advice to an unrepresented person, other than the advice to secure counsel, if the lawyer knows or reasonably should know that the interests of such a person are or have a reasonable possibility of being in conflict with the interests of the client.”

Under Rule 4.3, when a lawyer communicates with an unrepresented person, the lawyer shall not tell or give an impression that the lawyer has no personal or professional interest in the matter. In circumstances where a lawyer knows or reasonably should know that the unrepresented person misunderstands the lawyer’s role, the lawyer would typically identify the lawyer’s client and, where necessary, explain that the client has interests opposed to those of the unrepresented person. Rule 4.3 comment 1.

In this case, defendant argued that the decedent had little understanding of the law and that the circumstances surrounding the taking of her “statement under oath” created an atmosphere of misunderstanding that plaintiff’s counsel did not attempt to correct.

After reviewing the record, we find that the factual basis supporting defendant’s contention is without merit. The record demonstrates that the decedent’s statement was taken by plaintiff’s counsel before this action was filed. Decedent was not a party, and she was not represented by counsel. The record clearly demonstrates that decedent was living with advanced cancer at the time she gave the statement.

There is no evidence, however, that decedent was incompetent or unable to make her own decisions about her affairs. To the contrary, decedent seemed to understand and provide appropriate responses to the questions posed by plaintiff’s counsel. Decedent was clearly able to recall the events of the day.

In the “statement under oath,” decedent acknowledged that she had requested to meet with plaintiff’s counsel and that someone acting at decedent’s direction had contacted plaintiff’s counsel to make arrangements for giving the statement.

Decedent stated that plaintiff’s counsel did not initiate contact with decedent and that plaintiff’s counsel did not coerce decedent to give a statement. The record contains no evidence that plaintiff’s counsel engaged in any trickery, manipulation, or deception in order to obtain the statement.

There is no indication that plaintiff’s counsel stated or implied that he was a disinterested, objective, neutral actor. Moreover, there is no evidence to indicate that decedent misunderstood the role of plaintiff’s counsel.

Upon reviewing the record, it is equally reasonable to conclude that decedent’s actions and decisions reflected a clear understanding of her situation. Decedent was aware that her son-in-law had been injured while helping decedent maintain her property. Decedent gave her “statement under oath” and acknowledged that she had forgotten to turn off the power to the light fixture.

It is also reasonable to conclude that decedent may have wanted to preserve her testimony before she passed away or became too ill to relate the circumstances of what had occurred. In summary, based upon the record in this case, we do not find a sufficient factual basis from which to find that plaintiff’s counsel violated Rule 4.3.

Defendant relied upon Bruske in support of her assertion that evidence may be excluded as a sanction for an ethical violation.

In Bruske, a private investigator employed by plaintiff’s counsel appeared at defendant’s home with a court reporter and took a statement from the defendant concerning the subject of the litigation.

The statement was taken after the filing of a negligence action and the appearance of defendant’s counsel, and without notice to defendant’s counsel. Thus, Bruske involved ex parte communications with a party defendant who was represented by counsel.

Our Supreme Court determined that plaintiff’s counsel’s failure to abide by the rules of discovery and the rules of ethics must carry an appropriate sanction and that the exclusion of defendant’s statement was an appropriate sanction for the unethical conduct.

Unlike the facts presented in this case, the circumstances in Bruske established a clear violation of the rules of discovery and a violation of the prohibition against ex parte communications with persons represented by counsel under Canon 9 of the Canons of Ethics (American Bar Association 1908). Bruske, 44 Ill. 2d at 134.

Accordingly, based on this record, we do not find a sufficient factual basis from which to find that plaintiff’s counsel acted in violation Rule 4.3 of the Rules of Professional Conduct of 2010. Therefore, under the circumstances presented here, the imposition of a sanction barring decedent’s statement was improper, and the circuit court’s order prohibiting use of the “statement under oath” for violating Rule 4.3 is hereby vacated.

So that our decision is not misunderstood, we are compelled to point out that we are not endorsing plaintiff’s counsel’s actions. Had plaintiff’s counsel simply made a record, identifying his client and explaining his role and purpose to the decedent at the outset of taking the statement, counsel may not have been confronted with this issue.

Nevertheless, under the circumstances presented here, where no lawsuit had been filed, where decedent had already given a notarized statement recording the events of the day and where decedent had summoned plaintiff’s counsel, we cannot find that the sanction imposed was warranted.

Plaintiff next argues that the circuit court erred in entering summary judgment in favor of defendant because the admissions made by decedent in her “statement under oath” were not barred by the Dead-Man’s Act.

The Dead-Man’s Act is intended “to protect decedents’ estates from fraudulent claims and to equalize the position of the parties in regard to the giving of testimony.” Gunn v. Sobucki, 216 Ill. 2d 602 (2005). The Dead-Man’s Act does not bar testimony regarding facts that the decedent could not have refuted. Balma v. Henry, 404 Ill. App. 3d 233 (2010).

The application of the Dead-Man’s Act is not limited to trials. It is proper to apply the Dead-Man’s Act in the context of a summary judgment proceeding because a motion for summary judgment is an adjudication of a claim on the merits and is the procedural equivalent of a trial.

An admission by a party opponent is substantive evidence, admissible as a recognized exception to the rule against hearsay. Estate of Rennick, 181 Ill. 2d 395 (1998); Illinois Rule of Evidence 801(d)(2). An admission made by a party is admissible against that person’s estate after death. Death does not erase an admission from a party’s lips. Rennick, 181 Ill. 2d at 405.

In this case, the “statement under oath” contains relevant admissions by the decedent. These admissions are not barred by the Dead-Man’s Act.

Decedent’s admissions create a genuine issue of material fact regarding decedent’s negligence. Thus, the circuit court erred in granting a summary judgment in favor of defendant.