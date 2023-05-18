Representing Sean Abid in a “highly acrimonious” child custody case, attorney John Jones allegedly filed — as part of the public docket in Nevada — transcripts of conversations Abid surreptitiously recorded between his ex-wife, Lyudmyla Pyankovska, and their son. When Pyankovska sued Jones for allegedly violating the Federal Wiretap Act by knowingly using evidence that Abid illegally obtained by hiding a recording device in the child’s school backpack, the attorney claimed First Amendment protection under three U.S …