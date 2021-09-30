(This is part one of a two-part series. Part two will be available online Friday.)An unhappy client torched Brian Conry’s reputation in reviews on Yelp, Google and Avvo. Trying to defend himself, Conry posted responses that presented the Oregon Supreme Court with “important and difficult considerations regarding the developing importance of online reviews for attorneys’ practice of law and the limits on their responses to such reviews given their obligation to protect client confidentiality.” In re …