Jan Kowalski had trouble with the handoff to a new attorney in a divorce case. She was arrested, jailed and hauled into court — after a judge spontaneously issued a “body attachment” that allegedly failed to comply with the due process requirements specified by Sec. 12-107.5 of the Illinois Code of Civil Procedure — because she reportedly failed to hand over the client’s file. Freed after posting a $1,000 bond, Kowalski encountered additional turbulence on appeal.Because there was no order sanctioning her for contempt …