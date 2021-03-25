Invoking five exceptions to the going and coming rule — the doctrine that “injuries sustained by employees away from the workplace during travel to and from work are, generally, not compensable,” Lee v. Industrial Commission, 167 Ill. 2d 77 (1995) — an energetic octogenarian who was injured while hurrying to his Loop law office to meet an important client appealed from an order that rejected his petition for workers’ compensation.Scheduled to meet a union business agent at 10 a.m., the petitioner was still at home in the …