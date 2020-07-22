The validity of the defamation per se complaint that Oak Brook attorney Arthur Jaros Jr. filed against the League of Women Voters of Downers Grove, Woodridge and Lisle and one of its members for a report he says falsely accused him of “bigotry” and “racism” turned on the distinction between attacks on his “personal” and “professional” integrity.Jaros was a member of the Downers Grove Public Library’s board of trustees. During a monthly board meeting that considered a proposal for diversity and inclusion training, Jaros …