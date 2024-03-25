A trial judge in Florida ruled that blog posts by Mississippi attorney Macy Hanson violated confidentiality and non-disparagement clauses in two settlement agreements — even though Hanson didn’t sign the contracts — because he negotiated both deals. The restrictions expressly applied to the litigants and “their attorneys” and his cut of settlement proceeds for the case was $50,000.Neither agreement contained signature blocks for counsel. But under Florida law, assent to be bound by a contract can be inferred from conduct. …