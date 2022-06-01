During attorney disciplinary proceedings, Tyree B. Harris IV, a lawyer in Tennessee since 1970, insisted the testimony he gave when requesting a reduction in child support payments was truthful — he hadn’t received a “draw” from his law firm in the prior four months — and he wasn’t asked questions that would have called for disclosing that he had recently received a $225,000 “distribution” from the firm.Based on Harris’s testimony about decreased income, a juvenile court judge sliced the support payments in half.When the …