Trying to avoid a public reprimand for a violation of the rule restricting business transactions with clients, Leonard DuBoff — a Portland attorney who drafted an agreement that permitted the owners of a remodeling company to work off legal fees by providing construction services — asked the Oregon Supreme Court to apply the “standard commercial transaction” exception to Oregon Rule of Professional Conduct 1.8(a). Illinois Rule 1.8(a) is identical to the Oregon version, except that Illinois clients must be informed in …