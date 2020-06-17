Illinois State Bar Association Mutual Insurance Co. doesn’t want to provide professional liability coverage for lawyers engaged in fee fights with former clients. And ISBA Mutual thought it wasn’t obligated to defend Michael D. Canulli against Maria Freda’s negligence complaint for two reasons:

(1) The damages alleged by Freda were the fees (more than $100,000) she incurred when Canulli represented her in a divorce case and he filed a third-party complaint that was allegedly “useless and unnecessary.”

(2) The ISBA Mutual policy, which covered claims for “damages” caused by attorney malpractice, specifically said “damages” didn’t include “legal fees, costs or expenses paid or incurred by the claimant, or retained or possessed by the insured whether claimed by way of restitution of specific funds, forfeiture, financial loss or otherwise, and injuries which are, in whole or part, a consequence of those fees.”

But based on the subtle distinction between (a) injuries that are excluded because they are “a consequence of” the fees charged by a lawyer and (b) damages that are covered because they are “measured by” the amount of fees, the 1st District Appellate Court reversed an order that granted the insurance company’s request for summary judgment.

ISBA Mutual was obligated to defend Canulli because “the fees sought by Freda in her amended complaint measured her damages for Canulli’s allegedly unnecessary work. That is, the injury Freda allegedly suffered was not a consequence of Canulli’s fees but a consequence of his alleged failure to handle her divorce proceedings expeditiously and appropriately.” Illinois State Bar Association Mutual Insurance Co. v. Canulli, 2020 IL App (1st) 190142 (March 13, 2020).

Here are highlights of Justice Joy V. Cunningham’s opinion (with light editing and omissions note noted):

Canulli challenges the entry of summary judgment in favor of ISBA Mutual, arguing that it had a duty to defend him against the allegations in the malpractice complaint.

Pursuant to the coverage agreement, ISBA Mutual has “the right and duty to defend any suit or arbitration proceeding against the insured that seeks damages arising out of a wrongful act even if any of the allegations of the suit or arbitration proceeding are groundless, false or fraudulent.”

“Damages” are defined as “all sums which an insured is legally obligated to pay for any claim to which this policy applies, including judgments, settlements and final arbitration awards.” Importantly, damages do not include “legal fees, costs or expenses paid or incurred by the claimant, or retained or possessed by the insured whether claimed by way of restitution of specific funds, forfeiture, financial loss or otherwise, and injuries which are, in whole or part, a consequence of those fees.”

Freda’s amended complaint alleged that, “as a direct and proximate result” of Canulli’s (1) professional negligence and (2) breach of contract, she had been damaged “in an amount in excess of $100,000 in that she has incurred attorney’s fees and costs for useless and unnecessary legal proceedings initiated by Canulli.”

In its most basic terms, the parties dispute whether the damages Freda is seeking are “legal fees” excluded from the policy’s definition of damages. The parties rely heavily on two cases that inform our resolution of this question. See Continental Casualty Co. v. Law Offices of Melvin James Kaplan, 345 Ill. App. 3d 34 (2003); Continental Casualty Co. v. Donald T. Bertucci, Ltd., 399 Ill. App. 3d 775 (2010).

In Kaplan, relied on by Canulli, the insurer sought a declaration that it had no duty to defend its insured against a legal malpractice complaint. The underlying complaint alleged that the insured represented the claimant in bankruptcy proceedings but negligently failed to obtain a discharge in bankruptcy for the claimant’s legal fees that he owed the insured.

The insurance policy defined damages much the same way as the policy in this case: damages included “judgments, awards, and settlements,” but did not include “legal fees, costs and expenses paid or incurred or charged by the insured, no matter whether claimed as restitution of specific funds, forfeiture, financial loss, set-off or otherwise, and injuries that are a consequence of any of the foregoing.”

On appeal from a circuit court order granting summary judgment in favor of the insurer, the insurer argued that the claimant sought recovery for an injury that was a consequence of legal fees and, as such, was excluded from the policy definition of damages.

We disagreed, explaining that “an event is a consequence of another when the former follows the latter as a natural or necessary result.” We held that, while the damages sought by the claimant may be measured by the money he paid to the insurer following the bankruptcy proceedings for services incurred during those proceedings, it “does not mean that the injury suffered is a consequence of the fees charged.” Rather, “the injury suffered is a consequence of the insured’s negligent failure to secure a discharge of the claimant’s obligation to pay those fees.”

Bertucci (relied on by ISBA Mutual) likewise concerns an insurance coverage dispute. In that case, the underlying complaint alleged that the insured attorney “retained an excessive amount of attorney fees” from the settlement of a medical malpractice action.

The complaint did not allege that the insured improperly handled the lawsuit but instead stated claims for breach of contract, unjust enrichment, conversion, breach of fiduciary duty, fraud and violation of Section 2-1114 of the Code of Civil Procedure, limiting contingent legal fees in medical malpractice actions.

The circuit court granted the insurer’s motion for summary judgment on its declaratory judgment complaint, finding that there was no duty to defend because the suit did not seek “damages” within the meaning of the policy.

Just as in Kaplan and the instant case, damages were defined as “judgments, awards and settlements” and did not include “legal fees, costs and expenses charged by the insured and injuries that are consequence of any of the foregoing.”

On appeal, we affirmed, relying on a pair of out-of-state cases that also dealt with coverage disputes arising out of underlying lawsuits alleging that the attorney-insured improperly withheld a too large share of settlement proceeds. Id. at 781-82, 783-84 (citing Tana v. Professionals Prototype I Insurance Co., 55 Cal. Rptr. 2d 160 (Ct. App. 1996), and Continental Casualty v. Brady, 907 P.2d 807 (Idaho 1995)).

In both cases, the appellate courts upheld the denial of coverage based on policy provisions that excluded legal fees from the definition of damages. Specifically, in Tana, the court described the complaint as a “fee dispute, not a malpractice claim,” noting that the claimant did not complain of the attorney’s performance. And in Brady, the court noted, “if the party is requesting a ‘return of fees,’ it is immaterial what the actual theory of recovery is” because the policy excluded all claims for a return of fees.

We likewise held that, because the claimant’s suit only alleged impropriety as to the insured’s “excessive” retention of a portion of the settlement proceeds, the suit was excluded from coverage under the policy. Bertucci, 399 Ill. App. 3d at 784.

Significantly, we also distinguished Kaplan, stating:

“The alleged negligence in Kaplan arose during the core representation of the client. In that case, counsel was retained to do a job and was sued for failing to do it properly. In contrast, it is alleged in Rodriguez v. Bertucci that Bertucci was retained to file and litigate a case on Rodriguez’s behalf and that he effectively performed those services.

“Rodriguez has not made any accusations about the legal services Bertucci rendered: she has not criticized his preparation or timely filing of the medical malpractice pleading, she has not questioned his discovery efforts, she has not challenged his choice of experts, she has not taken issue with his case management, and she has not disputed the negotiation efforts that ultimately brought the case to a successful conclusion.

“While in Kaplan the claim arose because the lawyer incorrectly performed the task he was hired to perform in the bankruptcy court, the claim in the lawsuit at issue arose only after the lawyer correctly completed the task he was hired to perform.”

We find this case more closely analogous to Kaplan than Bertucci.

Just as in Kaplan, the fees sought by Freda in her amended complaint measured her damages for Canulli’s allegedly unnecessary work. That is, the injury Freda allegedly suffered was not a consequence of Canulli’s fees but a consequence of his alleged failure to handle her divorce proceedings expeditiously and appropriately — i.e., his negligence and breach of contract in representing her in the divorce.

Just as this court noted in Bertucci, discussing Kaplan, Canulli was retained to do a job, and his former client sued him for his alleged failure to do it properly. In contrast, the claimant in Bertucci claimed injury solely from the insured attorney’s retention of an excessive amount of fees from the settlement.

The injury in that case was necessarily a consequence of the fees imposed by the insured. Not so here. This was a legal malpractice claim, not a fee dispute. Freda’s complaint stems from the allegedly negligent way Canulli represented her in the divorce, and it is that negligent representation that caused her to expend more money than necessary.

This is clearly a dispute about representation. Therefore, we conclude that the damages Freda sought in her amended complaint were not excluded by the policy and so ISBA Mutual had a duty to defend Canulli against her complaint.