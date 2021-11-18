The Atlanta Channel Inc., owner of a low-power television station in Georgia, wants to use lay opinion testimony from an experienced industry executive, Vince Castelli, to quantify the financial harm allegedly caused by the malpractice of an attorney who made a mistake that resulted in rejection of ACI’s application for a Class A license from the Federal Communications Commission. Focusing on the fine line between lay and expert opinions, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras handed ACI a split decision on its motion in …