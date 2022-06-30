The pandemic killed Everlane Inc.’s plans for opening a store in Streeterville. Its landlord, Marol State LLC, sued for $4.4 million in damages, including $3 million that Everlane attacked as an improper “double recovery.” Marol State terminated the 10-year lease after eight months. Mitigating its losses, it sold the building two days later. Then it sued in federal court, based on diversity jurisdiction, demanding $1.4 million in pre-termination rent and — relying on an unusual provision — $3 million in post-termination …