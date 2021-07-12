Hamimi Yata and Jasmin Zukancic, owner-operators who worked for BDJ Trucking under written lease and service agreements, requested summary judgment on their claim that the company violated the federal Truth in Leasing Act and the Illinois Wage Payment and Collection Act by taking deductions for items that were not specified in the contracts. BDJ’s cross motion argued that substantial compliance with the TLA was adequate and that the plaintiffs didn’t qualify as employees under the IWPCA. Judges across the country are split …