The message for attorneys from a split in the Nevada Supreme Court on the validity of a Nevada dentist’s defamation claim against a local law firm: Be careful when drafting online announcements of litigation victories; even an accurate statement of the case caption can spark a libel claim that might not be protected by the fair-report privilege.Ton Vinh Lee, D.D.S., sued Ingrid Patin and Patin Law Group for allegedly defaming him in an announcement on its website about a big win against several other malpractice defendants …