Patricia and Richard Daw claim they were saddled with an additional $40,000 in interest at the end of a mortgage foreclosure case because their lender violated an implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing by delaying its decision on whether $150,000 in flood insurance proceeds would be applied to reconstruction or to paying down the loan.Superstorm Sandy allegedly caused $292,287 in damage to their house on the Jersey Shore in 2012. Reconstruction seemed feasible. A state program offered a $150,000 grant; their flood …