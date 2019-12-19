Shuntavia Wigfall owed $13,884 to the city of Chicago for parking tickets, so the city impounded her 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee based on the possessory lien created by the Municipal Code, but Wigfall was able to use Section 522(f) of the Bankruptcy Code to shake off the lien — because the vehicle was only worth $2,000; she was entitled to a $2,400 exemption under Section 12-1001 of the Illinois Code of Civil Procedure; and the city’s lien impaired the exemption.Section 522(f)(1)(A) says a debtor can avoid a lien …