Reviewing dueling decisions on the scope of the work-product privilege, a federal judge in Florida concluded that — even without a showing of “exceptional circumstances” — a city sued by a real estate developer was entitled to discovery of “the identity of any non-testifying expert” hired by the plaintiff’s attorney “to assist in damages calculations.”And because the developer failed to identify any confidential communications that would be disclosed by revealing the name of his non-testifying expert, this information wasn …