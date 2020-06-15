In an appeal from an order that denied a motion to vacate the dismissal of a will contest for want of prosecution, the plaintiff (A. Steven Young) and defendants (Suzanne Wieland and Alexander Stuard Young III) all agreed that the appellate court had jurisdiction — but a 2nd District Appellate Court panel disagreed.

Steven, Suzanne and Alexander were three of Mary A. Young’s four children. Six weeks before Mary died, she signed a new will leaving all her assets to Suzanne. The new will was admitted to the probate division in Kane County. Steven filed the will contest within the six-month deadline set by Section 8-1 of the Probate Act of 1975.

When the will contest was dismissed for want of prosecution, Steven moved to vacate the DWP within 30 days. Then he filed a notice of appeal within 30 days of the order that rejected his request.

By the time those orders were issued, the six-month deadline for filing a will contest was long gone. Steven, pointing to opinions that referred to Section 8-1’s deadline as jurisdictional, argued that the savings statute (Section 13-217 of the Code of Civil Procedure) didn’t apply. And because he had no right to re-file within a year of the DWP, Steven reasoned he had a right to appeal under Supreme Court Rule 304(b)(1).

The defendants concurred. But based on the broad judicial restructuring that started with the 1964 amendment to the 1870 Illinois Constitution and continued under the 1970 Constitution, the 2nd District concluded that Section 8-1’s deadline is not jurisdictional.

Dismissing the appeal, the court explained that the one-year deadline for refiling the will contest started running from the date the trial judge denied Steven’s motion to vacate the DWP (April 10, 2019), although “this interpretation lengthens the six-month period under section 8-1(a) of the Probate Act.” In re Estate of Mary Young, 2020 IL App (2d) 190392 (March 23, 2020).

Here are highlights of Justice Ann B. Jorgensen’s opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted):

Section 13-217 of the code (also called the savings statute) provides that, when an action is dismissed for want of prosecution, “then, whether or not the time limitation for bringing such action expires during the pendency of such action, the plaintiff... May commence a new action within one year or within the remaining period of limitation, whichever is greater, after... The action is dismissed for want of prosecution.”

A DWP becomes a final order only when the Section 13-217 period for refiling expires. S.C. Vaughan Oil Co. v. Caldwell, Troutt & Alexander, 181 Ill. 2d 489 (1998). Accordingly, a DWP remains an unappealable interlocutory order until the plaintiff’s option to refile expires.

Furthermore, where a timely motion to vacate an order of dismissal has been filed, the one-year refiling period does not begin to run until the trial court has ruled on the motion to vacate the DWP. Bowers v. Village of Palatine, 204 Ill. App. 3d 135 (1990).

Will contest

Plaintiff maintains that no case law has determined whether a DWP of a will contest bars a refiling (under Section 13-217) of a will contest after the expiration of the six-month statutory period under Section 8-1(a) the Probate Act.

He contends that the logic of the jurisdictional nature of Section 8-1(a) suggests that there is no refiling period after the six months have expired. It follows, plaintiff reasons, that a refiled petition after a DWP would be beyond that six-month period and, thus, be subject to dismissal under Section 8-1(a).

Plaintiff argues that, because there is no right to refile, the matter here was immediately appealable under Illinois Supreme Court Rule 304(b)(1) (judgment appealable without special finding; judgment or order entered in administration of estate that finally determines right or status of party).

Defendants agree with plaintiff that this court has jurisdiction over the will contest and that no case law exists on whether Section 13-217 applies to will contests.

Defendants maintain that Section 8-1(a) is jurisdictional and trumps Section 13-217, because the lack of jurisdiction renders irrelevant a statute of limitations extension. The trial court’s DWP of the will contest, defendants assert, constituted a final and appealable order when the Section 8-1(a) filing deadline expired.

Formerly some cases deemed the six-month limitation period jurisdictional and not subject to tolling by fraudulent concealment or any other fact not expressly provided for by the Probate Act. However, the Supreme Court, in Belleville Toyota v. Toyota Motor Sales, 199 Ill. 2d 325 (2002), rejected this view.

Belleville instructs that the trial court has jurisdiction to hear a will contest, because it is among the class of cases — those presenting a claim under the Probate Act, a justiciable matter — “to which the court’s constitutionally granted original jurisdiction extends.” Thus, to the extent that post-1964 case law views the six-month limitation in Section 8-1(a) as a jurisdictional requirement, Belleville Toyota instructs that case law is no longer controlling.

Therefore, here, we reject defendants’ argument that Section 8-1(a) is jurisdictional and, thus, for this reason, trumps Section 13-217, which is a statute of limitations extension.

Having set forth the appropriate analytical context, we turn to In re Estate of Breault, 113 Ill. App. 2d 356 (1969), where the court addressed whether Section 24 of the Limitations Act, the predecessor to Section 13-217, applied to a will contest under Section 90 of the Probate Act, a predecessor to Section 8-1, where the petitioner had been nonsuited.

In Breault, a will was admitted to probate in Cook County and the petitioners, who resided in Kentucky, filed a will contest in the Northern District of Illinois (because the respondent who allegedly exerted undue influence over the decedent was an Illinois resident). The federal court dismissed the case for want of the jurisdictional amount, and the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed.

Within one year of the dismissal, an action was commenced in Cook County. The respondent moved to dismiss, arguing that Section 24 did not apply to a will contest under Section 90 of the Probate Act. The trial court agreed.

On appeal, the 1st District, reversed and remanded. The court noted that the nine-month period in Section 90 (the analog to Section 8-1(a)’s six-month period) had expired at the time of the federal court’s nonsuit and dismissal. Section 24 of the Limitations Act provided, the court further noted, that a plaintiff who had been nonsuited could commence a new action within one year.

In 1959, Section 24a had been amended to add the language that a plaintiff who had been nonsuited in “any... Actions specified in any of the sections of this act or any other act” could commence a new action within one year after being nonsuited.

An earlier case, construing the pre-1959 version of the statute, which again did not include the “or any other act” language, had held that Section 24 of the Limitations Act did not permit a new will contest within one year after a nonsuit. Id. (citing Peacock v. Churchill, 38 Ill. App. 634 (1890)).

Peacock had stated that the will contest statute was jurisdictional, but Peacock recognized that the legislature had the power to add exceptions.

The Breault court noted Section 24’s remedial purpose and held that the 1959 amendment, adding “or any other act,” showed that “the legislature was expanding the benefit of Section 24 to all civil actions authorized by any statute ‘where the time of commencement of any action is limited.’” Breault, 113 Ill. App. 2d at 361 (quoting Ill. Rev. Stat. 1959, Ch. 83, Par. 24a).

The court noted that Section 24’s purpose was to promote the disposition of cases on the merits. Accordingly, it held that, where a plaintiff had timely filed suit but was subsequently nonsuited, “the usual policy of early presentation of claims and timely closing of decedents’ estates does not counterbalance the public policy that every claimant shall in the interest of justice and fair play have his or her cause determined on its merits. The legislature, by the amendment, clearly has expressed its choice of policies. It has determined to permit filing actions in the particular circumstances enumerated by the statute.” Id. at 362.

The version of the savings statute addressed in Breault included the term “nonsuit.” The statute was subsequently amended, and the term “nonsuit” was replaced with “or the action is voluntarily dismissed by the plaintiff, or the action is dismissed for want of prosecution.” The reference to a DWP remains in the currently operative version of the statute.

Breault instructs that Section 13-217 applies “to all civil actions authorized by any statute,” thereby including will contests under Section 8-1(a), “where the time of commencement of any action is limited.”

We acknowledge that this interpretation lengthens the six-month period under section 8-1(a) of the Probate Act, but we believe that Breault is well reasoned, and we follow it.

Plaintiff filed a motion to vacate the DWP within 30 days of the DWP order, and the trial court denied the motion on April 10, 2019. Plaintiff’s one-year refiling period under Section 13-217 began to run on that date. Bowers, 204 Ill. App. 3d at 138-39 (one-year refiling period begins to run after court rules on timely motion to vacate DWP, which was filed within 30 days of DWP order).

The denial of his motion to vacate (like the DWP order) was not a final and appealable order, and we lack jurisdiction to consider the issues he raises concerning the will contest.