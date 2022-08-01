The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court considered whether the litigation privilege protected an attorney who allegedly orchestrated a fraudulent scheme that used a phony claim in a divorce case about dissipation of marital property to stiff four plaintiffs who had breach-of-contract claims against the husband.William von Thaden, the defendant in the contract litigation, was married to Kimberly von Thaden. Michael Flores was Kimberly’s divorce attorney. Representing himself, William allegedly took a dive when Flores asked …