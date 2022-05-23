Joe Aurelio, president of Aurelio’s Pizza, agreed to loan $85,000 to Kirk Mauriello, and Mauriello reportedly arranged to have the money sent to Old Plank Trail Community Bank to pay off a second mortgage on his fiancée’s residence. But when Mauriello petitioned to discharge his debts under Chapter 7, the bankruptcy trustee filed an adversary complaint alleging this transaction was an avoidable transfer.The fiancée, Cami Kaczor, reportedly faced a deadline for having her ex-husband removed from the second mortgage on …