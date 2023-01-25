Back in the district court after the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed Anthony Marano Co.’s appeal from an order that granted the Secretary of Labor’s application for an administrative inspection warrant, Magistrate Judge Gabriel A. Fuentes addressed the lingering confusion about the nature and source of his authority.The secretary requested the warrant based on a tip about a forklift accident on a loading dock.Fuentes granted the application on July 28, 2021. And when the company asked him to quash the warrant …