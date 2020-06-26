FirstMerit Bank asked for sealed bids on property owned by a judgment debtor as part of supplementary proceedings under Section 2-1402 of the Code of Civil Procedure, and a Will County judge ruled that William Wendt’s “sharp bid” — set at $3,500 over the highest amount offered by any other bidder — trumped James Torrence’s $41,100 bid. But the Illinois Appellate Court reversed, with one justice dissenting and the majority declaring that “the practice of accepting a bid that was not for a specific dollar amount was not just and equitable.” FirstMerit Bank v. McEnery, 2020 IL App (3d) 180287 (April 14, 2020).

The bank scored a $1.8 million judgment against William J. McEnery. Following up with a citation to discover assets, the bank found out that McEnery owned one of the ridable miniature trains that was a beloved attraction at Kiddieland, the popular Melrose Park establishment that was displaced by a megastore in 2009.

James and William Torrence — who received the Kiddieland train from McEnery after he was served with the discovery citation on July 1, 2010 — claimed a possessory storage lien. But the trial judge ordered the Torrences to hand over the train, free of any liens, and authorized the auction.

In consolidated appeals, the Torrences argued the judge erred in granting the request for a turnover order without giving them a chance to submit a claim for a possessory storage lien. And James Torrence, relying on Webster v. French — an 1849 Illinois Supreme Court case where the appellant was represented by the Springfield firm of Lincoln & Herndon — argued that Wendt’s “bid” wasn’t really a bid.

The 3rd District unanimously ruled for the bank in the first appeal (No. 3-18-0287) but split in the second (No. 3-18-0584) on whether James Torrence submitted the winning bid.

Here are highlights of Justice Mary K. O’Brien’s opinion in both appeals, and Justice William E. Holdridge’s partial dissent (both with light editing and omissions not noted):

Justice O’Brien

Appeal No. 3-18-0287

In Illinois, civil judgments may be enforced through supplementary proceedings pursuant to Section 2-1402 of the Illinois Code of Civil Procedure. Under Section 2-1402, a judgment creditor is permitted to initiate proceedings against the judgment debtor or a third-party in order to discover assets of the judgment debtor and apply those assets to the debt owed to the judgment creditor. Section 2-1402 provides a court with broad powers, including the power to order a third-party to deliver up assets.

Illinois Supreme Court Rule 277 specifies how a supplementary proceeding authorized by Section 2-1402 is to be conducted.

When both the judgment creditor and the third-party citation respondent claim entitlement to the debtor’s assets, the trial court should conduct a trial or evidentiary hearing to determine ownership of the assets. Such a determination may also be made by summary judgment, or the parties may stipulate to entry of judgment on the pleadings.

However, in order for a dispute to arise for which a trial or evidentiary hearing is necessary, the third-party citation respondent must make a claim on the asset at some point in the proceedings so that there is a factual question to be determined.

The Torrences alleged a possessory storage lien in their response to the turnover motion, but they never filed a claim to assert or enforce their purported lien.

Liens can only be created by agreement or by statute. Kunde v. Biddle, 41 Ill. App. 3d 223 (1976). The Torrences have not pointed to any statute to support their lien and have only alleged an oral agreement to be paid storage fees.

Upon service of the citation to discover assets on McEnery on July 1, 2010, the bank’s citation lien attached to the Kiddieland train. The Torrences did not acquire possession of the Kiddieland train until after that date.

Generally, a lien that is first in time has priority over subsequent liens against the same property.

In this case, the bank had a judgment against McEnery, the Kiddieland train was personal property of McEnery, the Torrences had possession of the train and the Torrences’ possession of the train occurred after the citation lien attached.

Under these circumstances, there was no error in the trial court’s order granting the turnover order without an evidentiary hearing.

Appeal No. 3-18-0584

James Torrence contends that the trial court erred in denying his motion to direct the bill of sale of the Kiddieland train to him. He argues that the trial court erred by not following the authority of Webster v. French, 11 Ill. 254 (1849), and rejecting the $3,500 over bid as not a bid.

Wendt and the bank contend that there was no auction; the bank requested interested parties to submit their best offers in writing. They argue that this process was selling the Kiddieland train in a commercially reasonable manner, as ordered by the trial court. Wendt contends that Webster was based upon a unique set of circumstances and was distinguishable.

Section 2-1402(e) allows a court to appoint an agent, in lieu of the sheriff, to sell the debtor’s property “upon such terms as are just and equitable,” if the nature of the property is such that it is not readily deliverable to the sheriff for public sale or another method of sale is more appropriate.

The trial court did not abuse its discretion in ordering the bank, rather than the sheriff, to sell the train in a commercially reasonable manner.

James Torrence does not dispute that the method of accepting sealed bids was a commercially reasonable manner to conduct the sale. James Torrence contends, however, that Wendt’s bid was illegal, so James Torrence’s bid was the highest legal bid.

Torrence relies solely on Webster. The trial court, however, found that Webster was distinguishable.

In Webster, a law was passed to authorize the governor to sell the Quincy House hotel. The law directed the governor to accept written, sealed bids and award the bid to the highest and best bid.

The Supreme Court found that accepting sealed bids, within a given time, was a distinct kind of sale by auction and the offer of a certain amount of money over bid was not a true bid. Id. at 271.

Holliday v. Higbee, 172 F.2d 316 (10th Cir. 1949), also dealt with a public auction, where the government was the seller. The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that the government had no duty to accept a bid of $10 more than any other bid and stated that the bid was not a bona fide valid bid at the sale where competitive sealed bids were requested.

In another federal case, the “sharp bid” was condemned as destroying the bidding system but decided on the basis that the government acted within its discretion in refusing to accept the bid. Trump v. Mason, 190 F. Supp. 887 (D.D.C. 1961).

Relying on Webster, Holliday and Trump, in considering a sharp bid with a private seller, the Minnesota Supreme Court found that sharp bidding by itself was not fraudulent, but concealed sharp bidding was a fraudulent practice. Short v. Sun Newspapers, Inc., 300 N.W.2d 781 (Minn. 1980).

The California Court of Appeals agreed that it was the concealed nature of the bid that made it invalid, finding that relative bids were valid when expressly solicited or where such bidding was objectively reasonable as being customary in a particular trade or industry. Carver v. Teitsworth, 2 Cal. Rptr. 2d 446 (Cal. Ct. App. 1991).

Under this precedent, the $3,500 over bid, or sharp bid, was not a valid bid unless it is shown that it is customary in the industry.

Section 2-1402 required the sale to be on just and equitable terms. Wendt argues that the sale was just and equitable because the bank received the highest price for the train.

Under the circumstances in this case, where there were competing offers and the bank specifically asked those parties to submit their best offers in writing by sealed bid by a specified deadline, the practice of accepting a bid that was not for a specific dollar amount was not just and equitable.

First, it was as likely as not that Wendt submitted his “best offer”; if Wendt had submitted a specific dollar amount, it may have been a higher amount so that his bid would be successful. Second, the process unfairly preferred one bidder over another.

Since the terms of the sale were not just and equitable, we reverse the order denying James Torrence’s motion to direct the bill of sale to him and direct the bank to issue the bill of sale to the bidder who submitted the highest specific bid — James Torrence.

Justice Holdridge

I dissent from the majority’s (1) determination that the terms of the sale were not just and equitable and (2) decision to direct the bank to issue the bill of sale to the bidder who submitted the highest specific bid.

Viewing a bidder’s role in an auction in a pragmatic manner demonstrates that bidders only have the right to delivery. This right is triggered when the bidder has satisfied the terms of the auction, i.e., in this case, by submitting the “highest and best offer.” The bidder’s participation in an auction constitutes the bidder’s consent to the auction’s terms.

In this case, the parties submitted bids to the bank, thereby agreeing to the terms of the auction, namely, that the highest and best bid would be the winning bid. Wendt submitted the highest and best bid and was entitled to delivery.