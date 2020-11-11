In a case that bounced from California to Indiana and back to California despite a forum-selection clause that called for litigating the dispute in the Hoosier state, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a petition for a writ of mandamus and ordered a district judge in Indianapolis to request a give-back, because the order that shipped the lawsuit to the West Coast “employed a flawed methodology” under 28 U.S.C. Sec. 1404(a).Leslie Billings worked in California for Indiana-based RYZE Claim Solutions. His …