John Murray of New Hampshire has pleaded guilty to sex trafficking and other charges for abusing minors he supervised at a marina, and there was no doubt about the legal sufficiency of civil suits that allege he is liable for intentional infliction of emotional distress. What called for careful analysis under the Restatement (Second) of Torts was whether complaints against the three siblings who owned the marina also alleged valid IIED claims. “This case presents the question of whether defendants can be liable for …