A 5-2 decision from the Michigan Supreme Court concluded that “the open and obvious nature” of an allegedly hazardous condition in a premises liability case should be “analyzed as part of breach and comparative fault, not duty.” When making its decision, the court was persuaded by a comment in the Restatement (Third) of Torts: Liability for Physical and Emotional Harm (2010). The majority overruled a 2001 decision that held “courts must analyze both the open and obvious danger doctrine and any exceptions to it under the …