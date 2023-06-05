Relying on the rule against “legislative entrenchment” to counter a clever maneuver by Disney Co., Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law on May 5 that ostensibly authorizes the Central Florida Tourism Development District, formerly known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District, to ignore a long-term development agreement that was approved by Disney-appointed board members shortly before they were replaced by DeSantis’ appointees. A week before DeSantis signed the new anti-Disney legislation, Michigan Supreme Court Justice …