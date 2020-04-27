Based on a mistake about when a Cook County default judgment became final — plus a 60-cent discrepancy between the amount of the judgment ($238,007.61) and the amount listed in a memorandum of judgment ($238,007.01) that the plaintiffs filed as a lien on the defendant’s real estate in Will County — the 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed summary judgment for the judgment debtor in the lawsuit he filed to quiet title. Blewitt v. Urban, 2020 IL App (3d) 180722 (February 13, 2020).

Leonard and Cecilia Urban sued Joseph L. Blewitt in Cook County. On August 6, 2003, a default judgment was entered against Blewitt, in favor of Leonard, in the amount on $238,007.61. And on March 29, 2004, a Cook County judge (1) denied Blewitt’s motion to vacate and (2) revised the judgment to include Cecilia. As the judge explained:

“The order of August 6, 2003, was considered by the court at that time to adjudicate all claims, therefore the order will be considered to include the non-injured spouse (Ms. Urban) nunc pro tunc to August 6, 2003.”

A Rule 23 order from the 1st District (a) affirmed the order that denied Blewitt’s motion to vacate (b) ruled that the judge erred in adding Cecilia nunc pro tunc and (c) concluded that the March 29, 2004, order was the final judgment that resolved all the claims of all the parties — with a money judgment for Leonard and no award for Cecilia.

On Sept. 16, 2004, the Urbans filed a memorandum of judgment in Will County that listed Leonard and Cecilia having scored a default judgment of $238,007.61 on Aug. 6, 2003. But on Feb. 28, 2006, the Urbans filed a memorandum of judgment that said the default judgment was $238,007.01.

Granting Blewitt’s motion for summary judgment, a Will County judge, saying he saw “little justice in today’s ruling,” explained that he was “bound by the express and implicit holdings in Maniez v. Citibank, 383 Ill. App. 3d 38 (2008).” The Urbans appealed.

Here are highlights of Justice Vicki Wright’s opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted):

At common law, judgments did not create liens against the real property of a judgment debtor. A judgment lien, as provided in Section 12-101, is a statutory creation in derogation of the common law. Thus, the case law overwhelmingly indicates that, “since the creation and revival of a judgment lien are statutory in nature, courts require strict compliance with Section 12-101.” Barth v. Kantowski, 409 Ill. App. 3d 420 (2011)).

Section 12-101 provides for both the creation and life span of a judgment lien on real estate, stating:

“A judgment is a lien on the real estate of the person against whom it is entered in any county in this state, including the county in which it is entered, only from the time a transcript, certified copy or memorandum of the judgment is filed in the office of the recorder in the county in which the real estate is located...”

“A judgment is not a lien on real estate for longer than 7 years from the time it is entered or revived, unless the judgment is revived within 7 years after its entry or last revival and a new memorandum of judgment is recorded prior to the judgment and its recorded memorandum of judgment becoming dormant.

“When a judgment is revived it is a lien on the real estate of the person against whom it was entered in any county in this state from the time a transcript, certified copy or memorandum of the order of revival is filed in the office of the recorder in the county in which the real estate is located.”

Section 12-101 also expressly states the term “memorandum,” as used in that provision, means:

“A memorandum or copy of the judgment signed by a judge or a copy attested by the clerk of the court entering it and showing the court in which entered, date, amount, number of the case in which it was entered, name of the party in whose favor and name and last known address of the party against whom entered. If the address of the party against whom the judgment was entered is not known, the memorandum or copy of judgment shall so state.”

Here, the circuit court found that the 1st District’s decision in Maniez v. Citibank, 383 Ill. App. 3d 38 (2008), was outcome determinative.

In Maniez, the 1st District acknowledged that, to create a judgment lien against real estate under Section 12-101, there must be a properly recorded memorandum of judgment that is preceded by the existence of an enforceable judgment. The judgment to be enforced must be final, valid, for a definite amount of money and such that execution may issue thereon.

The 1st District recognized that “the filing of a memorandum of judgment with incorrect information did not satisfy the strict compliance standard the courts require in connection with Section 12-101.” Id. at 41-42 (discussing Northwest Diversified v. Desai, 353 Ill. App. 3d 378 (2004), where “the memorandum of judgment contained an inaccurate judgment amount”).

The plaintiff in Maniez, like the Urbans in this case, argued the memorandum of judgment required by Section 12-101 is merely a notice document. Thus, even though it was undisputed that the memorandum of judgment at issue in Maniez contained the wrong date of the judgment, the plaintiff argued this error did not invalidate the otherwise valid judgment since the mistake was merely a scrivener’s error.

Further, the plaintiff, like the Urbans here, noted that the defendants in Maniez did not deny, but in fact knew, that a valid judgment was entered against them, notwithstanding the error in the memorandum of judgment.

Ultimately, the 1st District in Maniez rejected the arguments made by the plaintiff in that case. The 1st District found that the plaintiff’s reliance on First National Bank of Mt. Zion v. Fryman, 236 Ill. App. 3d 754 (1992), was misplaced and actually supported the defendants’ position. Indeed, the 1st District found Fryman illustrated “the purpose of recording the memorandum of judgment required by Section 12-101 is not just to alert the debtor that a judgment has been entered but to alert prospective purchasers as well.”

Thus, the Maniez court found a memorandum of judgment “showing a judgment date of February 27, 1997, would not have sufficed to put a purchaser on notice that a judgment had been entered against the defendants on February 28, 1997.”

Relevantly, the 1st District in Maniez also considered and resolved a scrivener’s error argument that is similar to the argument raised by the Urbans in this appeal. The 1st District stated, “even if we were to agree that the inclusion of the incorrect date in the memorandum of judgment was a scrivener’s error, we must strictly adhere to the requirements of Section 12-101.”

“Since a valid judgment lien cannot be created without a valid judgment, the memorandum of judgment, referring to a nonexistent judgment, did not create a lien against defendants’ real property.” Id.

Turning to the Sept. 16, 2004, memorandum of judgment, we conclude the Urbans’ failed to strictly comply with Section 12-101. This memorandum of judgment inaccurately stated that on Aug. 6, 2003, a default judgment was entered in favor of both Leonard Urban and Cecilia Urban.

In fact, no final default judgment was entered by the circuit court in favor of Cecilia Urban on Aug. 6, 2003. The circuit court case subsequently attempted to add Cecilia Urban to the Aug. 6, 2003, order, nunc pro tunc, but the 1st District on appeal found that the nunc pro tunc basis was improper.

As determined by the 1st District in Urban v. Blewitt, 356 Ill. App. 3d 1133 (table) (2005) (unpublished order under Rule 23), March 29, 2004, rather than August 6, 2003, was the date the default judgment in favor of both Leonard and Cecilia Urban became final. Specifically, the 1st District stated:

“The circuit court retained jurisdiction to modify the non-final default judgment to address Cecilia Urban’s claim. The August 6, 2003, default judgment did not dispose of Cecilia Urban’s claim and was thus subject to modification at any time. The court disposed of this remaining claim, and terminated the litigation, with its March 29, 2004, order.”

A memorandum of judgment including the date Aug. 6, 2003, and Cecilia Urban as a party to the default judgment was defective, because it could not put prospective purchasers on notice that, at that time, the default judgment was nonfinal and entered only in favor of Leonard Urban.

Similarly, after reviewing the Feb. 28, 2006, memorandum of judgment, we also conclude the Urbans failed to strictly comply with Section 12-101 because that memorandum of judgment incorrectly identified the amount of the default judgment as $238,007.01.

Even if we consider the error to be accurately described as a careless scrivener’s error, as the Urbans suggest, we choose to follow the rationale from Maniez that we are nonetheless required to strictly adhere to the requirements of Section 12-101.

An incorrect judgment amount, even one resulting from a “single keystroke” or scrivener’s error of $0.60, is incompatible with Section 12-101’s strict compliance requirement and purpose of putting both debtors and prospective purchasers on notice of the default judgment.

We conclude the Urbans’ Feb. 28, 2006, memorandum of judgment failed to strictly comply with Section 12-101.

For the foregoing reasons, we conclude Blewitt was entitled to summary judgment as a matter of law due to the Urbans’ failures to strictly comply with Section 12-101.