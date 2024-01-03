Suing Amazon.com and Amazon.com Services for negligence, M.S. — a minor who stayed with Darrel Wells’s family when she visited West Virginia as an exchange student — alleged he purchased a towel hook with a hidden camera from the online retailer and installed it in her bathroom.According to a West Virginia news site, M.S. was a 17-year-old from Brazil and Wells was charged with child porn and criminal invasion of privacy.M.S. alleged the spy camera’s inventor used the “Fulfillment by Amazon” program to sell the device. And …