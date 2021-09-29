Rejecting a Contracts Clause attack on the validity of an eviction moratorium the City of Los Angeles enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals applied the modern interpretation of Art. I, Sec. 10, Cl. 1 of the U.S. Constitution (prohibiting state laws “impairing the obligation of contracts”). Before Home Bldg. & Loan Ass’n v. Blaisdell, 290 U.S. 398 (1934), “the Contracts Clause imposed consequential limitations that federal courts routinely deployed to invalidate state and …