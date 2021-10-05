Freedom Mortgage Corp. stumbled twice in a Kane County foreclosure case. The hurdle was a federal regulation that requires lenders — before suing on residential mortgages — to set up a face-to-face interview with the borrowers back when they start failing to pay. Affirming an order that tossed the second lawsuit, the Illinois Appellate Court closed by explaining what Freedom Mortgage could do to belatedly satisfy this regulation. The prefiling rule, issued by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, obligated …