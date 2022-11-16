Disagreeing about the correct interpretation of a 39-word sentence in the Biometric Information Privacy Act, the Illinois Appellate Court split on whether BIPA applies when nurses have to use finger scan devices to access medications.Ingalls Memorial Hospital and Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital allegedly had medication dispensing systems — Beckton, Dickinson and Co.’s Pyxis MedStation — that use a fingerprint identification system to control access to drugs. Nurses filed class actions against the hospitals and …