A Norwegian airline sued Boeing and one of its subsidiaries in the Daley Center, five blocks east of the aerospace company’s international headquarters. The lawsuit satisfied all the requirements for diversity jurisdiction and Boeing would have had a right to drag it down Dearborn Street to the Dirksen Courthouse — but for the forum defendant rule, which Boeing tried to dodge by engineering a “snap removal” before it was served with summons. When a civil action is removable solely because of diversity of citizenship, the forum defendant rule says the lawsuit “may not be removed if any of the parties in interest properly joined and served as defendants is a citizen of the state in which such action is brought.” 28 U.S.C. Sec. 1441(b)(2). Boeing justified snap removal based on the “joined and served” clause. Ruling on Norwegian Air Shuttle’s request for a remand, U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood joined the debate on the validity of this controversial tactic for thwarting the forum defendant rule.