Cook County sued Wells Fargo for allegedly violating the Fair Housing Act by issuing “predatory subprime mortgage loans” in minority neighborhoods as part of an “equity stripping” scheme. In 2018, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman ruled that the harm claimed by the county — including the increased costs of administering and processing the foreclosure and eviction cases caused by the alleged misconduct — satisfied the FHA’s zone-of-interests and proximate-cause requirements. Now, with discovery winding down, Wells Fargo …