Sherhonda Golden alleged NBCUniversal Media violated the Video Privacy Protection Act when it gave Facebook data about her identity and the videos she watched on Today.com.Golden’s class action complaint said NBCU knowingly disclosed to Facebook “digital visitors’ personally identifiable information (PII) and information about their on-demand video consumption without their consent.” And because she subscribed to Today.com’s newsletter, Golden argued she was a “consumer” under the VPPA.Assuming Golden’s allegations are …