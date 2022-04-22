Staff counsel for State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. persuaded a Cook County judge to toss Jamie Lichter’s negligence claim against the special representative of Donald Christopher’s estate, but the Illinois Appellate Court reversed because the ruling was based on a misinterpretation of the Illinois Supreme Court’s decision in Relf v. Shatayeva, 2013 IL 114925, about claims against personal representatives.Lichter’s initial complaint, filed within the two-year deadline for personal injury claims, named Christopher …