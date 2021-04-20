Unhappy with the city of Berwyn’s decision to give Turano Baking parts of Scoville and Gunderson Avenues so the company could increase the amount of private parking available in the alley behind its giant facility at 6501 W. Roosevelt Road, the owners of a residence near one of the new cul-de-sacs installed by Turano sued the municipality in federal court. Alleging they lost access to parking in the alley and suffered a decrease in the value of their property, RDB Properties LLC and its managing member demanded …