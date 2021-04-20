Carbon black, a strengthening ingredient in rubber products, is a crucial component of items manufactured by BRC Rubber & Plastics. It tried to lock in a supply of 1.8 million pounds of carbon black annually for five years through a contract with Continental Carbon Co. But Continental allegedly tried to take advantage of a shortage in the worldwide supply of carbon black by repeatedly trying to jack up the price. Relying on one of the major reforms Professor Karl Llewellyn championed as part of the Uniform Commercial Code — the right of a justifiably nervous party to demand “adequate assurance of due performance” under Section 2-609 of the UCC — BRC demanded that Continental unequivocally commit to providing an uninterrupted supply. And alleging that Continental’s response was inadequate, BRC cancelled the agreement, bought carbon black on the spot market and sued for damages. On appeal from a judgment for BRC, Continental argued that the district judge applied the wrong standard. But the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed, explaining that this contention was based on a “misunderstanding about the relationship between Section 2-609 and Section 2-610,” which applies a stricter set of rules for anticipatory repudiation. BRC Rubber & Plastics v. Continental Carbon Co., No. 20-1011 (Nov. 25, 2020).