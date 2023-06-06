Ordering a rerun after Netflix stymied the deposition of the corporate representative it designated under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 30(b)(6) in a defamation case, a magistrate judge in Miami explained that the company erred in claiming attorney-client and work-product privilege for questions about facts “obtained by Netflix’s counsel in an investigation conducted after receipt of a pre-lawsuit demand letter.” Jose Basulto and Brothers To The Rescue Inc. contend they were defamed by a 2019 Netflix film — “Wasp Network …