Objecting to the architectural and design rules that the Elk Point Country Club Homeowners Association promulgated for its common-interest community on the eastern shore of Lake Tahoe, Jerome Moretto asked the Nevada Supreme Court to adopt restrictions imposed by Secs. 6.7 and 6.9 of the Restatement (Third) of Property: Servitudes.Section 6.7(3) says a homeowners’ association “may not” use “a general power to make rules and regulations” to “adopt rules or regulations governing use or occupancy of, or behavior within …