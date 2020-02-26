Joining the jurisdictions that have adopted the standards set by Section 37 of the Restatement (Third) of the Law Governing Lawyers for determining when an attorney’s breach of duty justifies forfeiture of fees, the Idaho Supreme Court reinstated Rebecca Parkinson’s complaint against her divorce attorney, James Bevis, for disgorgement of his compensation based on an alleged breach of fiduciary duty — reportedly forwarding to opposing counsel a confidential email he received from Parkinson — that …