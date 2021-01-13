Tangela Taylor’s 16-year career as a Peoria police officer ended when she chased down a fleeing suspect who jumped in an SUV and sped away, dragging her 50 feet and shattering her ankle. Although the city acknowledged she deserved benefits for a permanent partial disability under Section 8(d)(2) of the Illinois Workers’ Compensation Act, it argued that the compensation commission’s award, which was confirmed by a Peoria County judge, was legally and factually erroneous under Section 8.1b(b)(iv) — which calls for …