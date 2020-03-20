U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. rejected NAR Business Park’s claim for $334,486 in additional work excavating soil as part of a contract to build a 400,000-square-foot warehouse for Ozark Automotive Distributors because (1) the contract documents included a report from a soil testing company, Terracon Consultants, that mentioned the potential need for excavating deeper than an unsuitable layer of “fill” and the first layer of “native soils” and (2) the “extra work” wasn’t “outside the scope of the contract.”

But Ozark wasn’t entitled to nearly a million dollars in liquidated damages — accumulating at the rate of $2,000 a day for delays that ran from the date the project was supposed to be completed to the date Ozark received a permanent “certificate of occupancy,” or CO.

Although “the reasonableness of the liquidated damages provision” was a “close call,” the clause was an unenforceable penalty because (a) Ozark got a temporary CO shortly after the completion date and it was “more-or-less able to get its distribution center up-and-running on schedule”; (b) it took 483 days to get the permanent CO; and (c) the total amount of liquidated damages ($966,000) was “invariant to the gravity of the breach.” NAR Business Park v. Ozark Automotive Distributors, No. 17-CV-6223 (Dec. 30, 2019).

Here are highlights of Dow’s opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted):

Plaintiff’s breach of contract claim

“Under Illinois law, in order for a contractor to recover money for ‘extra work,’ it must show by clear and convincing evidence that the work was 1) outside the scope of the original contract; 2) ordered at the direction of the owner; 3) agreed to be paid for by the owner either by words or by conduct; 4) not voluntarily furnished by the contractor; and 5) not rendered necessary by fault of the contractor.” Brant Construction v. Metropolitan Water Reclamation District, 967 F.2d 244 (7th Cir. 1992).

The argument here focuses on the first requirement — whether any “extra work” was outside the scope of the original contract.

Here, the contract unambiguously required plaintiff to undercut the existing fill. Because the undercuts were not outside the scope of the contract plaintiff is not entitled to additional compensation.

This case is almost identical to a 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals case in which the court determined that under-compensated “overexcavation” was not “extra work” when the contract specifications contemplated excavations. See generally Brant Construction.

There, the buyer supplied specifications and a geoengineering report containing the “soil borings and soil analyses on which those plans were based. It also provided bidders with the opportunity to conduct further tests of their own.” The contract in that case provided a per-cubic-yard rate of reimbursement for excavation.

Although it later turned out that the “overexcavation” was of a different, costlier nature the contractor anticipated, the 7th Circuit concluded that the contract settled this issue, and that the contractor could only be reimbursed for the lower, contract price. So too here — the contract expressly required plaintiff to excavate the parcel in accordance with the Terracon report; even if these were costlier or more extensive than plaintiff anticipated, the court cannot ignore the parties’ intent as reflected in the contract language.

Because plaintiff has not shown that the work was outside the scope of the contract, it cannot establish that its undercutting was extra. Accordingly, defendant is entitled to summary judgment on this count.

Defendant’s breach of contract claim

Illinois courts will enforce a liquidated damages provision if it passes a three prong test: “(1) the parties intended to agree in advance to the settlement of damages that might arise from the breach; (2) the amount of liquidated damages was reasonable at the time of contracting, bearing some relation to the damages which might be sustained; and (3) actual damages would be uncertain in amount and difficult to prove.” Jameson v. Kostiner, 351 Ill. App. 3d 416 (2004).

“In doubtful cases, Illinois courts are inclined to construe the stipulated sum as a penalty.” GK Development v. Iowa Malls Financing Corp., 3 N.E.3d 804 (Ill. App. 2013).

The provision at issue explicitly states that it is for “liquidated damages and not a penalty” and is a “reasonable pre-estimate of damages.” The first requirement is therefore satisfied, because “the provision evinces the parties’ joint effort to fix a determinable sum as damages at the time of contracting.” John Hancock Life Insurance Co. v. Abbott Laboratories, 863 F.3d 23 (1st Cir. 2017).

With regard to the third requirement, Illinois courts regularly conclude that prospective damages in new projects are difficult to prove or uncertain in amount. John Hancock, 863 F.3d at 43-44 (collecting “heartland” cases).

Plaintiff has not even asserted that, at the time of contracting, it would have been simple to ascertain the extent of damages in the event of delay. Thus, plaintiff has failed to carry its burden on this point.

In any event, damages were uncertain and difficult to ascertain prospectively. The proposed distribution center was designed to supply parts to local retail stores; presumably, the benefits to defendant would accrue from improved efficiency in distributing its parts across the Chicagoland area. Any retrospective estimate of damages would have to contend with the individual factors affecting sales and inventory at each store and defendant’s fleet deployment — to the extent that increases in efficiency can be quantified and monetized at all.

The second prong — the reasonableness of the liquidated damages provision — presents a close call.

The reasonableness of liquidated damages is analyzed in light of “the purpose of damages, which is to place the nonbreaching party in a position that he or she would have been in had the contract been performed, not to provide the nonbreaching party with a windfall recovery.” GK Development, 3 N.E. 3d at 816.

“The inquiry is prospective, not retrospective: [W]e do not compare the amount derived by application of the liquidated damages formula to a post facto appraisal of the actual damages. Rather, we ask whether the amount reasonably forecasts and bears some relation to the parties’ potential loss as determined at the time of contracting.” John Hancock, 863 F.3d at 44.

Courts applying Illinois law use a variety of case-specific factors to assess the ex-ante reasonableness of damages. In practice, Illinois courts sometimes refuse to enforce large lump-sum liquidated damages that are triggered by any delay in performance.

Defendant points out that reasonable per-diem liquidated damages that vary by the length of delay are generally enforceable. See Weiss v. U.S. Fidelity & Guaranty Co., 300 Ill. 11 (1921) and Bethlehem Steel Corp. v. Chicago, 350 F.2d 649 (7th Cir. 1965) (applying Illinois law).

Bethlehem Steel is particularly instructive, as it concerned a contractor who worked on a portion of what is now the Dan Ryan Expressway. The contractor was one of many who worked successively on that portion of the highway, such that any delay would push back future contractors.

The 7th Circuit upheld the lower court’s enforcement of a per-diem liquidated damages award based on the contractor’s delays. Even though the portion of the highway in question opened on time, the court found that the liquidated damages arrangement was reasonable at the time of contracting and the city may have incurred losses as a result of the contractor’s delays.

Plaintiff argues that the liquidated damages provision in the instant contract is unenforceable because it does not vary with the gravity of its breach. According to plaintiff, defendant had full use of the facility very close to the contract date, and the only outstanding issues were technical in nature and did not interfere with defendant’s use of the property.

Defendant counters that the per diem damage calculation was reasonable at the time of contracting, and is therefore enforceable even if the center opened on time.

Both sides are half right. As defendant contends, the liquidated damages varies upon one axis of breach (the length of delay). But it does not vary upon another, equally important axis — the usability of the facility. As defendant repeatedly concedes, the contract explicitly recites that liquidated damages accrue even if defendant has full use of the facility.

The case at hand, then, is quite similar to SMK Associates v. Sutherland, 2018 Westlaw 3344540 (N.D. Ill. July 9, 2018). In that case, the plaintiff sought enforcement of a liquidated damages provision that entitled it to a 10% refund if the defendant’s monthly shipment of cigarettes was late or nonconforming.

Although the stipulated damages provision was somewhat proportional (it varied month-to-month based on the price of the goods), it was “invariant to the gravity of the breach. In particular, “the provision entitles plaintiff to 10[%] of the purchase price whether no cigarettes were delivered, or whether all of the cigarettes were delivered but some did not meet the specifications in any manner. The 10[%] amount could be assessed whether the monthly delivery were a few days late or not delivered at all.” Id.

So too here. The same penalty was to be assessed whether the distribution center was utterly useless or entirely functional and was therefore invariant to the gravity of the breach. Such invariance was also known at the time of contracting, because the contract itself requires invariant damages regardless of defendant’s access to and use of the facility.

Finally, even if this is a “doubtful” case, the court must still “construe the stipulated sum as a penalty.” GK Development, 3 N.E.3d at 816. Accordingly, plaintiff is entitled to summary judgment on the unenforceability of the liquidated damages provision.