To resolve a dispute about whether work product privilege applied to a report on reimbursement miscalculations that an outside consultant prepared for the Defense Health Agency’s general counsel after attorneys for a group of hospitals sent emails that mentioned the prospect of litigation if claims for additional payments could not be settled by negotiation, a judge on the U.S. Court of Federal Claims relied on the 6th edition of Chicago attorney Edna Selan Epstein’s two volume treatise “The Attorney-Client Privilege and the Work-Product Doctrine.”

The Department of Defense declared it would consider claims that hospitals got shortchanged on reimbursement for radiological services under the Tricare health insurance program. Attorneys for a group of hospitals sent emails to the Defense Health Agency’s general counsel in 2011 saying a settlement would be best for both sides because the alternative was litigation.

The government claimed work product privilege for a report in which the consultant provided the agency’s general counsel with estimates on how much was owed to the hospitals. Each page of the report (referred to as “Document One”) was stamped: “Attorney-Client Protected Work Product Not To Be Disclosed.”

Based on Epstein’s treatise, Judge Ryan T. Holte ruled Document One “is not protected work product.” Ingham Regional Medical Center v. United States, No. 13-821 (Court of Federal Claims) (January 14, 2020).

Here are highlights of Holte’s opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted):

A primary treatise on the work product doctrine published by the American Bar Association titled, “The Attorney-Client Privilege and the Work-Product Doctrine” explains the work product privilege applies “not to all materials in an attorney’s files, but only to those materials that were prepared in anticipation of litigation or for trial.” 2 Edna Selan Epstein, The Attorney-Client Privilege and the Work-Product Doctrine 1082 (6th ed. 2017). The privilege applies when: (1) there is a threat of litigation and (2) the document was prepared because of that threat. Id. at 1082-83.

To constitute “in anticipation of litigation,” the document “must also have been prepared for litigation and not for some other purpose.” Id. at 1094. A document may have been prepared “before or when litigation is imminent or pending without necessarily having been in the least prepared ‘in anticipation’ of litigation.” Id. If a document would have been prepared regardless of the litigation, the document is generally not subject to work product protection. Id. at 1114.

Two questions guide this determination: (1) “were the documents prepared in the ordinary course of business” and (2) “was there an independent business purpose for which the document would have been prepared even if there had been no litigation anticipated?” Epstein at 1115. “If the answer to either question is yes, then there is no need to accord the document work-product protection.” Id.

For example, “internal audits and accident investigations are not to be work-product protected unless litigation is clearly the primary motive.” Id. at 1125.

Additionally, “documents or other materials prepared looking toward, or in implementation of, a settlement often have been held not to be in anticipation of litigation.” Id. at 1132. This is also true with investigative documents because “even though litigation may be foreseeable, courts have not hesitated to make investigative documents discoverable on the ground that there was a business purpose separate and distinct from the prospect of possible litigation that led to the investigation.” Id. at 1156.

Finally, the ABA treatise cites several district and circuit court cases presenting similar fact patterns to the documents and emails at issue in this case. Epstein at 1133 (citing Binks v. National Presto, 709 F.2d 1109 (7th Cir. 1983); Scott Paper v. Ceilcote, 103 F.R.D. 591 (D. Me. 1984); Grumman v. Titanium Metals Corp., 91 F.R.D. 84 (E.D.N.Y 1981)).

In Scott Paper, the district court distinguished “reports prepared in response to an unfortunate event, that might well lead to litigation” from “materials prepared as an aid to litigation.” In the documents at issue in that case, “the possibility of litigation is expressly mentioned,” but “in each instance, the document’s author expressed the hope that litigation could be avoided.”

The court analyzed the term “settlement,” as used in the documents, and reasoned, “‘settlement’ in this context refers to a negotiated business settlement and not to the settlement of a legal action.”

In Binks, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a district court order compelling production and admission of two internal memoranda defendant’s in-house counsel prepared. The first memorandum, prepared for defendant’s general counsel, detailed mechanical problems defendant’s machinery experienced, which gave rise to the claim. The second memorandum, prepared for defendant’s production manager, further detailed the mechanical problems and provided the counsel’s opinion of the proper allocation of responsibility between the parties.

The court considered letters the parties exchanged when the memoranda were prepared, and while one letter’s tone was threatening, the court determined it fell short of explicitly threatening litigation. The court reasoned, “while there may have been the remote prospect of litigation the appellant has failed to meet its burden of proving that the memoranda were prepared because of the prospect of litigation, or, that some articulable claim, likely to lead to litigation, had arisen,” even though litigation resulted.

In Stout v. Illinois Farmers Ins. Co., 150 F.R.D. 594 (S.D. Ind. 1993), the district court stated, “if an insurer anticipates litigation over a pending claims decision and undertakes extra-ordinary investigations for the purpose of ensuring a correct decision, the resulting documentation is not work product because the insurer generated the reports to use in evaluating the claim.”

The ABA treatise similarly notes, “the very nature of an insurer’s business is to investigate and evaluate merits of claims in the ordinary course of an insurer’s business.” Epstein at 1101. Here, just like an insurer’s claim investigation, the Department of Defense investigated the hospitals’ underpayment claims further before making a payment determination. During the evaluation, both internal communications and communications with the parties are expected, and these communications are generated as part of the repayment evaluation process.

While there may have been communication exchange between the parties regarding “settlement” after the notice, the comments were related to calculation review regarding repayment. The ABA treatise notes any time insurance coverage is considered, “factual inquiry into or evaluation of a claim are produced in the ordinary course of an insurer’s business.”

Similarly in this case, when the notice was posted, the government’s business focus was to recalculate data to reconcile any past discrepancies in its payments to hospitals. Recalculating Tricare payments therefore became the government’s business, and any additional steps were in furtherance of this business goal.

The 2011 emails discuss the benefits of agreeing on calculation figures to avoid disputes. The ABA treatise cites cases with comparable facts in the insurance context, including Scott Paper, discussing whether documents prepared after an accident are subject to work product protection. Epstein, at 1133.

The Scott Paper court distinguished between “reports prepared in response to an unfortunate event that might well lead to litigation” and “materials prepared as an aid to litigation.” Although the “possibility of litigation was expressly mentioned, the document’s author expressed the hope that litigation could be avoided,” and the court held that the documents were not protected.

Although the 2011 emails mention “litigation” and “settlement,” as discussed in Scott Paper, the term “settlement” in this context refers to a negotiated business settlement, not the settlement of a legal action, because the government sought to correct payment errors and avoid litigation.

When parties engage in a negotiated business settlement, “the very fact of settlement ordinarily presupposes the existence, and assertion of identifiable claims that adversary parties prefer to settle rather than litigate.” Grumman, 91 F.R.D. at 90.

The 2011 emails demonstrate the authors hoped litigation could be avoided and refer to the term “settlement” as a negotiated business settlement to bring finality to payment adjustments.

Moreover, steps businesses take “to ensure that their current or future conduct conforms to the law or contractual obligations cannot be held to constitute steps in preparation for litigation merely because there is a substantial prospect of litigation if another party believes they have failed.” Stout, 150 F.R.D. at 598.

In this case, the 2011 emails mention “litigation,” but they also discuss the benefits of a negotiated business settlement to avoid litigation. The government argues it was the “explicit threat of litigation” in the 2011 emails which led to Document One’s creation.

While there may have been a remote prospect of litigation at the time of Document One’s creation, the communications leading up to the creation of the document contained demands as to what each party wished to receive from the other, but the substance of the communications did not rise to the level of an articulable claim likely to lead to litigation.

Document One may have assisted if the case proceeded to litigation to provide evidence of miscalculations in the discretionary payment process, but the government had an equally reasonable desire to provide a correct adjustment to its Tricare participants.

Although emails mention the term “litigation,” the emails’ tone, language, and history demonstrate the authors’ hope to avoid litigation. The emails refer to the term “settlement” as a negotiated business settlement to agree on a recalculation figure.

Although Document One may have served a dual-purpose to provide evidence of miscalculations, Document One would have been produced regardless of any litigation to ensure the correct payment was made; any additional research the government conducted to make a correct payment determination is not protected work product.