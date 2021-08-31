Insurance companies are obligated to defend their insureds if the facts alleged in a tort claim “fall within, or potentially within, the policy’s coverage,” LaGrange Memorial Hospital v. St. Paul Insurance Co., 317 Ill.App.3d 863, 869 (2000), and the city of Chicago argued the same rule applied to an indemnification agreement that allegedly required a non-insurer, United Maintenance Services, to defend it against a slip-and-fall complaint. As support for its position, the city pointed to McNiff v. Millard …