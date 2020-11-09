Savis Inc.’s motion for summary judgment against Neftali Cardenas included the special notice for “pro se litigants opposing summary judgment” required by Local Rule 56.2 in the Northern District of Illinois. But flaws in his do-it-yourself response prompted U.S. District Judge Joan B. Gottschall to question whether the local rule satisfies the requirements of Lewis v. Faulkner, 689 F.2d 100 (7th Cir. 1982) and Timms v. Frank, 953 F.2d 281 (7th Cir. 1992).The defendant in Lewis scored summary judgment against a pro se …