A Will County judge tossed Jaime Quintana’s negligence complaint against Ferrara Candy Co. based on the borrowed servant doctrine and the Workers Compensation Act’s exclusive remedy provision. But a 2-1 decision from the Illinois Appellate Court reversed because Ferrara had Quintana sign a waiver — when Elite Staffing sent him to work in Ferrara’s Bolingbrook packaging center — that said he agreed he was “solely an employee” of “staffing firm.” Although the majority acknowledged that “members of this panel with many years of cumulative legal knowledge and experience” would rely on “seemingly definitive contrary language” about Quintana’s status, the crucial question — under the two-part test for application of the borrowed servant rule — was “whether this plaintiff knew or should have known” that he had “entered an employer-employee relationship with Ferrara.” And because the answer was “not so clear to an average worker reading that specific waiver language,” it was a question of fact for trial. Quintana v. Ferrara Candy Co., 2020 IL App (3d) 190414-U (July 21, 2020).