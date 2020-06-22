Before reaching the merits of an appeal in which Carlos Rocha and Arize 11 Inc. argued a Cook County judge erred in sua sponte striking their initial 254-paragraph complaint against FedEx Ground Package System and numerous other defendants as “incomprehensible,” “long on conclusions” and “short on ultimate facts” — and also allegedly erred by denying their request for an automatic substitution of judge, based on the judge’s conclusion that the sua sponte decision qualified as a ruling on a “substantial issue in the case” under Section 2-1001(a)(2)(ii) of the Code of Civil Procedure — the Illinois Appellate Court had to sort out a dispute about the deadlines for appealing from (1) summary judgment for FedEx Group on count 2 and (2) judgment on a jury verdict for Fed Ex (referred to as FXG) on four other claims.

At a hearing on Aug. 9, 2018, two weeks before the trial started, the trial judge said (a) she was “prepared to rule” on FXG’s request for summary judgment on count 2 (b) that count was invalid “as a matter of law” and (c) her “intent” was “to reduce all of this to writing, but given the time constraints” she wanted the litigants to know what her ruling was so they could “properly prepare for trial, which is right around the corner.”

The jury, which received no instructions on count 2, returned a verdict for FXG on four other counts. Judgment on the verdict was entered on Aug. 31, 2018. But the plaintiffs didn’t file a notice of appeal or a post-trial motion within 30 days. Instead, on Oct. 5, 2018, they asked for additional time to file a post-trial motion.

The 30=day deadlines didn’t apply, the plaintiffs reasoned — relying on Illinois Supreme Court Rule 272 (“When judgment is entered”) — because the judge never issued a written order or judgment on count 2. But on Dec. 5, 2018, the judge issued a written judgment for FXG on count 2 — nunc pro tunc to Aug. 9, 2018.

“There are often rulings made by a judge that cannot be reduced to writing because of just the volume of work,” the trial judge explained. And because she declined to give the jury instructions on count 2, the plaintiffs “obviously understood” her ruling on that claim.

When the plaintiffs appealed on Jan. 4, 2019, FXG argued the appellate court didn’t have jurisdiction — because the plaintiffs failed to file a notice of appeal or post-trial motion within 30 days of the judgment on the jury verdict.

The 1st District concluded that the judge erred in issuing the nunc pro tunc order; the notice of appeal was filed on time; sua sponte striking the initial complaint was justified; and that decision was a ruling on the merits that blocked the subsequent request for a transfer to another judge. Rocha v. Fedex, 2020 IL App (1st) 190041 (March 26, 2020).

Here are highlights of Justice Eileen O’Neill Burke’s opinion on the jurisdictional dispute (with light editing and omissions not noted):

Plaintiffs assert that, under Illinois Supreme Court 272, the oral ruling by the circuit court on FXG’s motion for summary judgment was not entered of record for purposes of calculating the time to appeal. In relevant part, Rule 272 provides:

“If at the time of announcing final judgment the judge requires the submission of a form of written judgment to be signed by the judge or if a circuit court rule requires the prevailing party to submit a draft order, the clerk shall make a notation to that effect and the judgment becomes final only when the signed judgment is filed. If no such signed written judgment is to be filed, the judge or clerk shall forthwith make a notation of judgment and enter the judgment of record promptly, and the judgment is entered at the time it is entered of record.”

Rule 272 was intended to eliminate confusion as to the finality of judgments and resolve questions of timeliness of appeals where there is an oral announcement of judgment from the bench. In light of the language of Rule 272, “an oral pronouncement of judgment was not considered entered when rendered, but rather was considered entered when the oral judgment was entered of record.” Williams v. BNSF Ry. Co., 2015 IL 117444.

The term “entered of record” has been construed to mean when a judgment “is recorded in the law record book.” Id. Par. 42.

For example, in Williams, following argument on the defendant’s post-trial motion, the circuit court orally stated that the motion was denied with the exception of one issue on which it reserved ruling. The court then stated: “I will issue an order on that probably within the next ten days or so and my clerk will let you know when that’s ready for pickup.”

Ultimately, the court did not enter a written order, and the oral pronouncement was not entered in the law record book. Two months later, the court heard additional argument on the issue it reserved ruling on, denied the motion and directed the parties to prepare an order. The court’s written order explicitly referred to denying the motion as it related to the remaining issue.

The defendant filed a notice of appeal within 30 days of the court’s written order, but 72 days after the court’s oral ruling on the post-trial motion regarding the majority of the post-trial issues. On appeal, the appellate court dismissed the appeal for a lack of jurisdiction, finding the defendant failed to file its notice of appeal within 30 days of the circuit court’s oral ruling.

The defendant appealed further to our Supreme Court, which initially observed that the appellate court had “perplexingly” concluded that the circuit court’s oral ruling constituted “entry of record” given that a judgment is entered of record only when it has actually been entered into the law record book.

Given the settled law on this matter, our Supreme Court found that the circuit court’s “oral ruling did not enter that judgment of record” as that oral ruling “was not entered of record in the law record book.”

Ultimately, the Supreme Court determined that the time for the defendant to file its notice of appeal commenced when the circuit court entered the written order on the remaining post-trial issue because, although the written order only referred to the remaining post-trial issue, the law record book showed an entry related to denying the defendant’s entire post-trial motion. Thus, according to our Supreme Court, the defendant timely filed its notice of appeal and the appellate court incorrectly dismissed the appeal for a lack of jurisdiction.

Similar to Williams, in this case, although the circuit court may have made an oral ruling on FXG’s motion for summary judgment on Aug. 9, 2018, a review of the law record book does not show that the ruling was entered of record that date nor does it show an entry of record on FXG’s motion for summary judgment on any dates later that week. The first entry in the law record book after Aug. 9, 2018, was on Aug. 14, 2018, when FXG filed motions in limine prior to trial.

Thus, under Williams, absent an entry of record of the court’s judgment on FXG’s motion for summary judgment, there was no judgment entered on the motion concerning count 2.

The confusion lies in the fact that, while the court clearly made its intention known that it was granting summary judgment on count 2, it was not clear that its pronouncement was to be taken as the judgment.

“Before a pronouncement should be taken as the judgment, it must be clear that it was intended as such and not merely an announcement of the opinion of the court or an indication of what the judgment is going to be.” Stoermer v. Edgar, 104 Ill. 2d 287 (1984).

Here, the court expressly informed the parties that, despite its oral pronouncement, it would issue a formal written judgment encapsulating its oral pronouncements. “In the time between the announcement of judgment and the entry of the formal order contemplated, the judgment cannot be attacked by motion, appealed from, or enforced.” Ferguson v. Riverside Medical Center, 111 Ill. 2d 436 (1985).

In this case, the circuit court explicitly made its intention known that it was going to “reduce” the oral pronouncements “to writing.” And under Rule 272, because the court never entered an oral pronouncement of Aug. 9, 2018, of record, the oral pronouncement granting summary judgment on count 2 did not constitute the judgment on that count. Rather, the entry of the formal written order on Dec. 5, 2018, was when the judgment on count 2 was entered for purposes of appeal.

Although on this date the court entered judgment on count 2 nunc pro tunc as of Aug. 9, 2018, such an order cannot be used where no judgment was actually entered of record. Moreover, “although a nunc pro tunc order relates back to the time of the order it corrects, it does not relate back to the extent that it would be impossible to file a notice of appeal within the time required by supreme court rules.” Ally Financial Inc. v. Pira, 2017 IL App (2d) 170213.

Given that plaintiffs filed their notice of appeal on Jan. 4, 2019, within 30 days of Dec. 5, 2018, the date the final judgment was entered in this case, plaintiffs’ appeal was timely under Rule 303(a)(1) and conferred jurisdiction onto this court.